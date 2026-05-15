Families caring for disabled relatives face unthinkable choices as Medicaid cuts loom

(NBC News) – A sweeping federal spending package signed by President Donald Trump last year — his “big, beautiful bill” — is expected to slash Medicaid funding by about $1 trillion over the coming decade, just as many states are already struggling with rising costs. At the same time, a growing chorus of conservative policymakers and activists has begun to question whether the government should pay family caregivers at all, portraying the programs as wasteful and prone to fraud.

The result, advocates warn, could destabilize services that keep millions of elderly and disabled Americans, including Jason, alive in their communities. For caregivers like Gonce, that could mean financial ruin and impossible decisions over whether they will be able to keep their loved ones at home. (Read More)