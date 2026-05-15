AI is fabricating citations in biomedical studies, researchers find

(CBS News) – Artificial intelligence is fabricating references to medical research that does not exist, according to recent findings.

A recent audit found that, among millions of biomedical papers, more than 4,000 contained citations to non-existent research, according to an article in The Lancet. Such fabricated citations can undermine the clinical guidelines that health care professionals rely on to provide care, said Maxim Topaz, an associate professor at the Columbia School of Nursing and the study’s lead author. (Read More)