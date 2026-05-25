COVID is shaping Americans’ reaction to Ebola and hantavirus

(NPR) – The COVID-19 pandemic introduced people across the U.S. to a global health emergency that they may have never imagined.

That experience is coloring how some people are thinking about Ebola and hantavirus, public health and infectious disease experts say. Fear around exotic-sounding diseases has always existed, but now people know how a pandemic can change their life.

As Chandra Harvey, a content creator on Instagram whose joking video about another possible pandemic received over 100,000 views, told NPR: “We’re all dealing with PTSD from COVID.” (Read More)