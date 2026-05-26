Former CDC director on Ebola outbreak: ‘I suspect this is going to become a very significant pandemic’

May 26, 2026

Map of Africa

(The Hill) – Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said Wednesday he suspects the spreading Ebola outbreak in Africa will spread across three new countries and become a “very significant pandemic.”

“I suspect this is going to become a very significant pandemic, probably going to leak into Tanzania, leak into southern Sudan, maybe leak into Rwanda,” Redfield said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”  (Read More)

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