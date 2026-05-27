Ontario man dies of MAID after being assessed outside Tim Hortons

(National Post) – In a second case, the same doctor failed to administer one of three drugs used in assisted deaths and the patient resumed spontaneously breathing after being pronounced dead

As first reported Monday by the The Globe and Mail, the doctor’s case is raising new concerns about MAID’s oversight and accountability.

“What is striking is not only the seriousness of the concerns identified in these cases, but the limited regulatory response,” said Dr. Ramona Coelho, a family physician and former member of the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario’s MAID death review committee. (Read More)