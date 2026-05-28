‘Magnifica Humanitas’: Pope Leo’s hymn to human limits and warning against technological idolatry

May 28, 2026

A close-up of a wood rosary

(ABC News) – In place of the quest to create artificial intelligences that can surpass human cognition and drive a technological revolution, Leo has written a hymn to the grandeur of human limitation. His dire assessment of the dehumanising “technocratic paradigm”, which he characterises as a “new Tower of Babel”, will likely come across as excessively negative, given the dramatic achievements of large language models and other machine learning tools. (Read More)

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Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Faith, General Bioethics, Human Dignity, People

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