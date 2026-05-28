‘Magnifica Humanitas’: Pope Leo’s hymn to human limits and warning against technological idolatry
May 28, 2026
(ABC News) – In place of the quest to create artificial intelligences that can surpass human cognition and drive a technological revolution, Leo has written a hymn to the grandeur of human limitation. His dire assessment of the dehumanising “technocratic paradigm”, which he characterises as a “new Tower of Babel”, will likely come across as excessively negative, given the dramatic achievements of large language models and other machine learning tools. (Read More)