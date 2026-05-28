(WSJ) – The Trump administration is expected to deploy U.S. public-health officers to Kenya to staff a potential quarantine facility there amid the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to people familiar with the matter.

The people said the facility, which Tuesday was pending signoff from the Kenyan government, is primarily intended for Americans who are exposed to or at high risk of testing positive for the virus in the region, as well as Americans who test positive. (Read More)