The Painful Truth About Long Covid

(Wired) – There might finally be a way forward for long Covid treatment—if only you were allowed to talk about it.

All of this is very strange. Stranger still are patients’ stories of astonishing recoveries from severe long Covid, achieved entirely outside mainstream medicine. The stories are connected to a growing community of doctors, therapists, and self-styled coaches who insist the riddle of long Covid has been solved. Like so many health gurus, they offer a solution that depends, in part, on your faith in the process. The solution also works for a remarkable variety of ailments—classic red flags for “holistic” pseudoscience and medical charlatanry. If the stories are to be believed, they represent a neglected approach that demands urgent attention. If not, a colossal medical scandal is operating openly, exploiting sick people desperate for answers and relief. (Read More)