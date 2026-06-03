Elon Musk predicts brain implant company Neuralink will soon yield ‘Jesus-level miracles of science’

(The Christian Post) – Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who once wore satanic armor as a Halloween costume, says his company Neuralink is on the cusp of introducing “Jesus-level sort of technologies.”

During a virtual appearance on May 18 at Israel’s 9th International Samson Smart Mobility Summit, Musk, 54, described Neuralink’s ambitious brain-computer interface projects and highlighted the company’s goals to restore sight and mobility to patients with severe disabilities. (Read More)