Elon Musk predicts brain implant company Neuralink will soon yield ‘Jesus-level miracles of science’

June 3, 2026

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(The Christian Post) – Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who once wore satanic armor as a Halloween costume, says his company Neuralink is on the cusp of introducing “Jesus-level sort of technologies.”

During a virtual appearance on May 18 at Israel’s 9th International Samson Smart Mobility Summit, Musk, 54, described Neuralink’s ambitious brain-computer interface projects and highlighted the company’s goals to restore sight and mobility to patients with severe disabilities. (Read More)

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Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Biotech, highlights, Informed Consent, Neuroethics, News

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