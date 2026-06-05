The New Amenity in Luxury Living: Longevity Services

(WSJ) – Developers at a new New York luxury condo have leased its commercial space to a high-end longevity company that offers to lengthen the lives of its members

The newest luxury condominium amenity for wealthy New Yorkers isn’t a rooftop pool, private dining room or celebrity-chef restaurant. It is a whole-body MRI.

One High Line, the mixed-use development that emerged from one of New York real estate’s biggest blowups, has leased its five-story commercial space to Atria Health and Research Institute, a high-end longevity company. Atria offers advanced diagnostics—including MRIs, genetic screening and advanced heart imaging—to members paying roughly $20,000 to $75,000 a year. (Read More)