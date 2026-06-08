Someone Finally Wants to Hire Philosophers

(The Atlantic) – As the AI boom has exploded, Silicon Valley has looked to philosophers to help the industry build what are, at least in theory, more virtuous machines. AI companies have to make all kinds of difficult decisions about how their bots should interact with humans—decisions that philosophers, experts in parsing such dilemmas, are uniquely well equipped to inform. Last fall, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, Altman said that OpenAI consulted “hundreds of moral philosophers” and tech-ethics experts when designing rules for ChatGPT’s behavior. (An OpenAI spokesperson was unable to provide additional information about what this consulting involved.) (Read More)