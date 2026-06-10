The iPhone lowered the birth rate, new paper finds
June 10, 2026
(Axios) – How it works: Middlebury College economist Caitlin Myers went beyond those efforts by going back to 2007, when the iPhone launched, and finding some compelling data.
- Back then, Apple’s new device was available only for phones on the AT&T network. The carrier held the exclusive rights until 2011.
- That offered an opportunity to compare areas of the country that had AT&T access with those without.
What they found: The birth rate started to plummet faster in counties with high levels of AT&T mobile broadband coverage. (Read More)