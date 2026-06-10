The iPhone lowered the birth rate, new paper finds

June 10, 2026

a person looking at a phone with social media apps

(Axios) – How it works: Middlebury College economist Caitlin Myers went beyond those efforts by going back to 2007, when the iPhone launched, and finding some compelling data.

  • Back then, Apple’s new device was available only for phones on the AT&T network. The carrier held the exclusive rights until 2011.
  • That offered an opportunity to compare areas of the country that had AT&T access with those without.

What they found: The birth rate started to plummet faster in counties with high levels of AT&T mobile broadband coverage. (Read More)

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Posted in Emerging Technologies, highlights, News, Public Health, Reproductive Ethics

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