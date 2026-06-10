The iPhone lowered the birth rate, new paper finds

(Axios) – How it works: Middlebury College economist Caitlin Myers went beyond those efforts by going back to 2007, when the iPhone launched, and finding some compelling data.

Back then, Apple’s new device was available only for phones on the AT&T network. The carrier held the exclusive rights until 2011.

That offered an opportunity to compare areas of the country that had AT&T access with those without.

What they found: The birth rate started to plummet faster in counties with high levels of AT&T mobile broadband coverage. (Read More)