Anthropic Urges Global Pause in AI Development, Flags ‘Self-Improvement’ Risk

(WSJ) – The $1 trillion startup warns artificial-intelligence models are nearing capability to improve without human intervention

Anthropic is calling for top artificial intelligence labs to weigh slowing the pace of development, suggesting that AI systems are advancing so rapidly that they may soon be able to improve themselves without human intervention in ways that could pose significant societal risks.

The ability to slow global AI development would “likely be a good thing,” the company said Thursday in a blog post that disclosed internal data documenting how quickly its most advanced models are improving. (Read More)