The surprising science-backed reason being in nature makes you feel good

(Washington Post) – A new study suggests spending time in nature may boost body appreciation, self-compassion and overall life satisfaction.

Decades of research suggests there are many positive mental and physical health effects of spending time outdoors, from boosting mood to improving blood pressure. Now, a new study published in Environment International found a potential new benefit: Contact with the natural world seems to be linked to higher levels of life satisfaction, in part because it helps people develop a more positive body image. (Read More)