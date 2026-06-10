Childhood egg allergies fall as early introduction becomes more common, new study finds

(CNN) – Parents used to be advised to keep allergenic foods like eggs away from babies, especially if allergies ran in the family. But based on recent and evolving evidence, the advice is now almost the opposite – and new research suggests the shift in guidance is paying off.

After the drastic change in guidance to no longer keep allergenic foods away from babies until 1 to 3 years of age and instead introduce them by 6 months of age, the prevalence of egg allergy among children fell by more than 17% in a new study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. (Read More)