Scoop: Trump admin pre-blames Europe for any World Cup Ebola

(Axios) – The Trump administration, fearing that international travel could accelerate the spread of Ebola as the World Cup hits America, is pressuring Europe to dramatically shift its strategy for preventing infections, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Top Trump aides are frustrated with Europe’s limited travel restrictions and want it to abandon the World Health Organization’s Ebola playbook in favor of Washington’s tighter rules, a senior official said. The implied message: Any outbreak of the Ebola virus in the U.S. would be Europe’s fault. (Read More)