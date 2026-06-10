Why health data sharing is leaving patients exposed
June 10, 2026
(Axios) – The push to make medical records easier to share could be opening the door for rogue companies to sell patient information to law firms and other businesses without their knowledge.
Why it matters: Americans assume their medical records are only seen by doctors, nurses and others involved in their care. But the rapid growth of health tech vendors and data sharing platforms is creating security gaps — just as AI is making it easier to mine personal medical data. (Read More)