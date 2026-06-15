Wearables, and the flood of data they generate, inch closer to entering the clinic
June 15, 2026
(STAT News) – A major selling point for wearable devices is the promise that they’ll help identify hidden health conditions before they lead to major harm. But a nagging issue has been the connection to clinician guidance when a smartwatch or ring raises the alarm.
To help address this issue, wearable makers Oura and Whoop recently announced they’ll make it possible for users to connect virtually with doctors directly from their apps. (Read More)