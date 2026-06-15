Better Sex, Better Hair, Better Sleep: ‘Humanmaxxing’ Is Here

(Interesting Times at NYT) – The biotech billionaire who wants to rebuild your body and blow your mind.

We can enhance athletic performance, lose weight with a pill and even take psychedelics to alter consciousness. At what point does all this self-optimization become self-obsession? When does it get in the way of our humanity itself? My guest this week is the German biotech entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, who believes scientific breakthroughs to extend our lives — and even put us in touch with the divine — are close at hand. (Read More)