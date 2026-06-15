Ukraine’s defence AI chief predicts ‘new paradigm’ of warfare

June 15, 2026

Close up image of barbed wire

(Reuters) – Warfare in Ukraine ​and beyond faces a paradigm shift in the coming years as artificial intelligence systems integrate into unified networks that speed up ‌decisions on the battlefield, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Ukraine, in the fifth year of fighting a full-scale Russian invasion, is already using AI for a plethora of battlefield functions, from flying drones at targets to helping plan combat operations and crunching data on Russian missile attacks. (Read More)

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