Ukraine’s defence AI chief predicts ‘new paradigm’ of warfare

(Reuters) – Warfare in Ukraine ​and beyond faces a paradigm shift in the coming years as artificial intelligence systems integrate into unified networks that speed up ‌decisions on the battlefield, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Ukraine, in the fifth year of fighting a full-scale Russian invasion, is already using AI for a plethora of battlefield functions, from flying drones at targets to helping plan combat operations and crunching data on Russian missile attacks. (Read More)