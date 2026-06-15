Illinois medical-aid-in-dying law faces federal lawsuit from disabled patients, doctors before September start

(Chicago Tribune) – A federal lawsuit filed Thursday challenges a new Illinois law set to go into effect in September that would allow doctors to prescribe medication to terminally ill people to end their own lives.

Two disabled patients, a doctor and various disability and patients’ rights organizations allege in the lawsuit that the state’s controversial End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act “upends millennia of protections for Illinois patients in their relationships with their doctors by ending the ethical obligation to do no harm.” (Read More)