(Ars Technica) – Thirteen other medical groups have already endorsed the independent schedule.

ACOG’s 2026 Maternal Immunization Schedule differs most significantly from the CDC’s current schedule by including recommendations for COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccines. Those vaccines have been dropped from the CDC’s recommendations under Kennedy, in conflict with scientific evidence and amid strong opposition from medical organizations.

Currently, the CDC recommends only two immunizations during pregnancy: Tdap (against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) and RSV (against respiratory syncytial virus). (Read More)