(CT) – As GLP-1s become widely used for weight loss, Christians are split on whether they’re useful medications or spiritual shortcuts.

The wellness industry and influencer world are shifting emphases and tactics in response to the GLP-1 boom, and Christian wellness influencers are no exception. Their reactions vary widely: Some caution against the use of drugs to lose weight, urging followers to build discipline and self-control. Others have embraced the potential of GLP-1 to help people (especially women) achieve the body size and shape they desire. (Read More)