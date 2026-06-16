TB vaccine from the 1920s shows promise in diabetes trial

June 16, 2026

a nurse holding a syringe

(Nature) – The shot reduced insulin use for people with type 1 diabetes and another autoimmune condition.

A century-old vaccine against tuberculosis helps to regulate blood sugar in people with certain types of diabetes, such that they can reduce their insulin use, according to the results of a phase II clinical trial. The finding adds support for the once-controversial hypothesis that vaccines made with living but weakened pathogens can protect against both their target disease and off-target ones. (Read More)

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