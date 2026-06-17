Drug Sites Hijacked Spotify’s Search Ranking Through Fake Podcasts

(Wired) – A joint congressional report describes a spam operation that turned tens of thousands of fake podcasts into search-engine bait for illegal pharmacy and scam sites.

For the past year, Spotify has been quietly purging tens of thousands of podcasts that advertised illegal online pharmacies. A report released Thursday by Senator Maggie Hassan, ranking member of the Joint Economic Committee, faults the company for acting only after news outlets exposed the content and her office spent nearly a year pressing for answers.

None of what it removed was sent to law enforcement, the report says. (Read More)