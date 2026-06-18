Sperm have been made magnetic to allow IVF inside the body

(New Scientist) – IVF could be done inside the body using a revolutionary technique that reduces the invasiveness of the traditional fertility treatment

Embryos have been formed from sperm that have been made magnetic to allow remote guidance towards an egg. The technique may allow IVF to be performed inside the body so it involves fewer invasive procedures and potentially has better success rates.

“Our ultimate idea is to do assisted reproduction in vivo, taking advantage of the body as a natural incubator,” says Mariana Medina-Sánchez at nanoscience institute CIC nanoGUNE in Spain. (Read More)