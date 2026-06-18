Covid vaccine linked to broad protections against heart conditions, study finds

(Washington Post) – A new study finds the vaccine was linked with nearly 40 percent lower risk of events like heart attack and stroke

The coronavirus vaccine reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events linked to covid-19 — strokes, heart attacks, and hospitalization from heart disease — by about 40 percent, according to a new study. The findings, the latest in a growing body of research about the vaccine’s benefits for heart health, suggest such benefits observed in earlier studies have persisted for years.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, also suggested the vaccine has a broader public health benefit. The vaccine modestly reduced cardiovascular conditions, hospitalizations and deaths of all causes, including those not linked to covid, researchers said. (Read More)