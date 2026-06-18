Scientist confronting the rising global threat of mosquitoes

(AFP via Yahoo!) – Rising temperatures caused by human-driven global warming have given mosquitoes — and the many pathogens they spread — “an increasingly vast playing field,” she warned.

According to the World Health Organization, 80 percent of the world’s population is now at risk of being exposed to one of more infectious diseases that were long considered tropical.

These diseases kill more than a million people a year, most of them children, according to the UN agency. (Read More)