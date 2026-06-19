Making Sense of Data From Wearable Health Trackers

(Undark) – Consumer devices that monitor heart rate, glucose, and sleep cycles need better validation to be clinically useful.

In the 21st century, wearable monitoring has followed two paths: one that includes medical-grade devices, which are designed for clinical use; and another that includes consumer devices made by companies such as Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, and Oura, which are often marketed as general wellness products. But advances in technology are beginning to blur the line between these categories. (Read More)