Florida couple in IVF clinic’s embryo mix-up will keep baby who isn’t genetically theirs

(NBC News) – Tiffany Score and Steven Mills reached a custody agreement with the little girl’s biological parents, court records show.

In a court filing Friday, Mara Hatfield, Score and Mills’ attorney, wrote that her clients and Patient 004 had “come to a mutually devised custody agreement” that recognizes Score and Mills’ rights as the “permanent custodial parents of their daughter.” No additional details were provided.

Rob Marcereau, an attorney representing Shea’s biological parents, said in an email that they “intend to remain a part of this child’s life, while recognizing the impossible situation that both families have been placed in, through no fault of their own.” (Read More)