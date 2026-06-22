Musk’s AI, Grok, was used in strikes in Iran, reveals Pentagon

(Le Monde) – A model derived from Grok, the ‘Grok Gov Model,’ is being used in a US military AI-assisted targeting program, according to the Pentagon.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence tool Grok was used in strikes against Iran, the United States government revealed in a legal briefing seen Tuesday, June 16, by Agence France-Presse. The June 15 brief defends the gas turbines used by a giant data center belonging to the trillionaire’s company xAI, which are the target of an environmental lawsuit. (Read More)