Second carcass-eating fly species cleared by FDA for maggot wound therapy

(Ars Technica) – The Food and Drug Administration this week cleared a second carcass-feasting fly species for use in maggot wound therapy, according to an announcement from Cuprina Holdings, a Singapore-based company that has dubbed its new therapeutic larvae MediFly Maggots.

With the clearance, Cuprina appears to be the only company to have FDA clearance to sell two species of fly larvae—and it’s abuzz with the potential to dominate the global maggot market. (Read More)