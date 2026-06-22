Pseudoscientific Cancer ‘Treatment’ Involves Gassing Naked People in Plastic Bags With Bleach

(Wired) – A London clinic owner has claimed he is treating people with stage 4 cancer by sealing them into a plastic bag while they’re naked from the neck down and gassing them with chlorine dioxide.

A clinic in London, run by a former maker of artisanal ice cream, is treating patients with stage 4 cancer using a method that involves sealing them, naked from the neck down, in a plastic bag while gassing them with the oxidizing industrial bleach chlorine dioxide—a treatment that even the person administering it admits is “dangerous.”

Alastair Jessel, who operates the Battersea Park Clinic in south London, spoke earlier this month on a podcast popular among those who believe that chlorine dioxide is a miracle cure that can be used to treat everything from cancer and HIV to Covid-19 and autism. (Read More)