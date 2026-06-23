(NPR) – Two developments often get lost in the public’s perception of the abortion wars.

One is that there were nearly twice as many abortions in the U.S. in 2025, compared to 2021, the year before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in its momentous Dobbs decision on June 24, 2022, four years ago this week.

The numbers come from the Society of Family Planning’s latest #WeCount report. By December 2025, 29% of abortions were through telehealth.

The second is that, because the mailing of abortion pills has become so widespread in the post-Dobbs era, abortion opponents may simply be unable to stop it. (Read More)