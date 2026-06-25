FDA to launch pilot program to speed up early-stage clinical trials

(STAT News) – Federal health officials announced a pilot program Monday to speed up early-stage clinical trials, which they say will reduce development timelines by six to 12 months, in hopes of encouraging U.S.-based trials and combating Chinese dominance in the field.

The pilot comes as the Food and Drug Administration, through the president’s 2027 fiscal budget, asks Congress to establish a permanent, faster process for the existing Investigational New Drug pathway. That proposal was championed by former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary before he resigned last month, though officials said on a Monday morning call that this program had been in the works since the start of the administration. (Read More)