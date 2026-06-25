I Let a Brain-Scanning Headset ‘Prime’ My Focus to Make Me a Better Gamer

(The Verge) – The issue is how we can even measure “flow.” How do we know when we’re well and truly focused? It’s an issue the EEG technology company Neurable has been ironing out with a gaming headset developed alongside HP’s HyperX PC gaming brand. In its current iteration, the technology is clearly geared toward e-sports players or pro-level wannabes. Big picture, though, we may be on the brink of discovering yet another data point to add to the heap of health metrics we already track: your brain’s approximated level of focus. (Read More)