3 People Have Gotten Cancer-Detecting Implants in Their Brains

(Wired) – The startup Coherence Neuro is now testing a brain-computer interface that could one day use electrical stimulation to prevent tumors from growing.

A San Francisco startup with ties to Elon Musk’s Neuralink has started testing its brain implant to detect and treat cancer in humans.

Coherence Neuro says it temporarily placed its coin-sized implant in the brains of three people undergoing surgery to have brain tumors removed at the Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia. The implant was in place for roughly 30 minutes before being removed, providing an important safety check before the device can be implanted long-term in patients with brain cancer. (Read More)