As cancer death rates plunge, clear disparities remain, new report says

(NBC News) – Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities have the highest cancer rates of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S.

Cancer death rates in the U.S. have dropped dramatically in the past 35 years, falling by 35%, according to a report from the American Association for Cancer Research published Wednesday. The decline, which translates to nearly 5 million fewer cancer deaths since 1991, has been driven in large part by increased screening and advances in cancer treatments.

But the progress has not been seen equally across the country. (Read More)