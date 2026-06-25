Nurses want a seat at the table when it comes to AI in healthcare

(Marketplace) – Companies are developing AI tools that do everything from taking notes on appointments to proposing real diagnoses based on someone’s medical records.

This winter, a nurses’ union in New York City with more than 10,000 members got protections from AI in their contract. And even if AI tools can do some of the work of nursing, it wouldn’t be the same, said James Walker a critical care nurse at Munson who is on the union bargaining committee. (Read More)