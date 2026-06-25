France Identifies Its First Case of Ebola

(NYT) – A doctor who had traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo was infected, the French health ministry said. The authorities said the risk to the wider population was low.

French officials on Wednesday identified the first case of Ebola in the country, saying that a doctor who had traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an outbreak began last month, had tested positive for the virus.

The humanitarian worker was admitted to a special health care facility and is in stable condition, the health ministry said in a statement. French health workers were racing to trace anyone who may have come in contact with the doctor. Contacts will have to be isolated for 21 days and will be closely monitored, the ministry said. (Read More)