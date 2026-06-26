(WSJ) – Move comes after end of 42-day quarantine at Nebraska facility for exposed American cruise-ship passengers

The announcement will free up considerable resources at the CDC that since early May have been dedicated toward containing the outbreak. More than 100 CDC staffers were assigned to hantavirus response at the height of the scare. The conclusion of the response efforts comes days after a 42-day quarantine at a specialized facility in Nebraska for American cruise-ship passengers exposed to the rare Andes strain came to an end Sunday. (Read More)