Researchers caught in the crossfire as companies and government grapple over AI safety

(Science) – After tumultuous Fable 5 takedown, scientists fear AI safety rules could reshape open research

For many scientists, the lesson was hard to miss: They’re becoming increasingly dependent on AI research tools they do not control. That access instead rests in the hands of a small number of firms and policymakers who are still figuring out, in real time, how these powerful systems should be governed—and what kind of research tasks they are allowed to do. This episode is “just the tip of the iceberg” in the struggle between regulating AI and giving free rein to research, says Rehaan Ahmad, co-founder of the open science research platform alphaXiv. “A reckoning here is yet to come.” (Read More)