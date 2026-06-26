(Wired) – The AI arms race between China and the US has researchers on both sides worried about a “Chernobyl moment.”

Until now, the US has largely viewed China’s AI advances as an economic and national security threat. Washington has imposed tight restrictions on chips and chipmaking equipment to stymie the country’s development of powerful AI. Most recently, the US government ordered Anthropic to prevent foreign nationals from accessing its most powerful models, Mythos and Fable 5, over national security concerns. In response, Anthropic revoked access for everyone. One company that was of particular concern, WIRED previously revealed, was a South Korean telecom giant with alleged ties to China.

But the conference, organized by the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence, reinforced the idea that both the US and China stand to lose if AI is developed too quickly and recklessly. (Read More)