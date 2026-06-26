(Voice of San Diego) – Officials at a charter chain known for credit recovery made a couple of big-dollar purchases in the form of ChatGPT-powered robots. Researchers are skeptical they’re worth the dough.

Its name is Ameca, and it’s been touted by school officials as the “world’s most advanced AI-powered humanoid robot.” It’s one of two such ChatGPT-enabled robots purchased by local charter chain Altus Schools which, combined, cost them $500,000.

Officials at Altus are optimistic about the big dollar buys. They say the robots are part of a pilot program meant to help them figure out what role AI – and potentially robots – may play in the future of education. (Read More)