(NYT) – Francis Ferrari, a French ophthalmologist, invented a controversial procedure that can change eye color. People from around the world are willing to take the risk.

Kolvert is one of more than 2,500 people who have come to New Eyes Paris, located on a quiet street in the well-heeled Sixth Arrondissement, seeking the surgery. Many of Ferrari’s patients learned about keratopigmentation through social media, and often message the doctor directly on Instagram to book initial appointments over Zoom calls. Most want to transition from dark to light shades, choosing among a range of pigments that include olive green, pistachio, “Riviera blue,” “honey gold” and “ocean.”

The procedure is performed every Wednesday in a clinic that was formerly a stained-glass factory, which is rather fitting for an establishment where two doctors, who in some sense regard themselves as artists, stain the proverbial windows of the soul. (Read More)