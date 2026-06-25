Shortage of Chemotherapy Drugs Brings Rationing Fears

(NYT) – Doctors are contending with low supplies and unfilled orders of generic chemotherapy infusions that are central to the treatment of a long list of cancers.

Doctors treating cancer patients nationwide are facing a shortage of essential generic chemotherapy drugs, a situation that many fear could lead to widespread rationing.

The shortages stem from manufacturing problems, shipping delays and decisions by some companies to stop producing the medications, according to the Food and Drug Administration. (Read More)