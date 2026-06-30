Medicare pushes end-of-life discussions in hospitals

(Axios) – The Trump administration wants to formalize the process for recording whether Medicare patients want to be kept alive if they become incapacitated.

Why it matters: Health providers have been required to ask about living wills and other “advance directives” since the early 1990s. But the questions are often skipped — or become a box-check in the admissions process. Only about a third of U.S. adults have documented their end-of-life care wishes. More consultations could reduce costly life-extending treatments that patients don’t really want. (Read More)