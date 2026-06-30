Older Adults Turn to ‘Golden Girls’ Housing

(NYT) – A growing network of home-sharing programs is helping people find compatible housemates.

In Denver, the housing matchmaker was Sunshine Home Share Colorado, a local nonprofit that Alison Joucovsky, a senior services administrator, founded in 2016 when the problem became urgent. “My phone was ringing off the hook,” she said, recalling anxious pleas from older residents spending most of their Social Security checks on rising rent or facing years-long waiting lists for subsidized senior housing. (Read More)