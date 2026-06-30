‘Edited’ human embryos reveal secrets of our development — and fuel ethical debate

(Nature) – Ethical discussions are urgently needed as genome-editing science advances, some researchers say.

For the second time this month, a team of researchers has reported harnessing a precise gene-editing technique to alter the DNA of human embryos.

This time, the scientists used the method, called base editing, to study human development rather than to explore ways to prevent disease. However, the experiment’s success makes the need for ethical discussions around embryo editing even more urgent, some researchers say. (Read More)