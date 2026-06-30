CRISPR’s next act: the companies editing the epigenome to treat disease

(Nature) – A handful of start-up firms are testing therapies that target specific epigenetic markers to treat everything from high cholesterol to a rare muscular disorder.

The idea is to remove or add epigenetic markers — essentially chemical groups that sit on DNA (and the proteins that it is wound around). Depending on which chemical group is present or absent, genes can be activated or switched off.

Some existing medications influence epigenetic markers, but these drugs act broadly and lack specificity. This new cadre of scientists has found ways to precisely alter the epigenetic markers influencing specific genes. Epicrispr, based in South San Franscisco, California, is one of several companies working on such therapies. (Read More)